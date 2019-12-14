Tucker scored 12 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in a 130-107 win over the Magic on Friday, adding 11 rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Tucker had grabbed 11.0 rebounds per game over his previous four outings, matching that number in this game. Even at age 34, Tucker is still getting it done for fantasy with 7.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 2.0 triples per game on top of his strong efficiency, shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 79.2 percent from the line, while coughing up just 1.1 turnovers per game. He's putting up sneaky mid-round value.