Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Double-doubles in victory
Tucker scored 12 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in a 130-107 win over the Magic on Friday, adding 11 rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Tucker had grabbed 11.0 rebounds per game over his previous four outings, matching that number in this game. Even at age 34, Tucker is still getting it done for fantasy with 7.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 2.0 triples per game on top of his strong efficiency, shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 79.2 percent from the line, while coughing up just 1.1 turnovers per game. He's putting up sneaky mid-round value.
More News
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Pulls down 19 boards Monday•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Logs second double-double of season•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Plays 52 minutes Tuesday•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Has seven points and four steals•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Solid production Sunday•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Posts 13 points Monday•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...