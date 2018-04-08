Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Double-doubles out of nowhere
Tucker finished with 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 108-102 loss to Oklahoma City.
Tucker came out of nowhere to record his just his third double-double of the season in Saturday's loss. While the points and rebounds are nice, he failed to produce any defensive stats, a usual strong point of his game. Owners should see this output as more of an anomaly and shouldn't get too excited.
More News
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Just three points in win•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Modest contributions in Saturday's win•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Scores 10 points in win•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Modest production in Wednesday's start•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Scores 10 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Remains in starting lineup•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....