Tucker finished with 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 108-102 loss to Oklahoma City.

Tucker came out of nowhere to record his just his third double-double of the season in Saturday's loss. While the points and rebounds are nice, he failed to produce any defensive stats, a usual strong point of his game. Owners should see this output as more of an anomaly and shouldn't get too excited.