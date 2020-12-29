Tucker posted nine points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in a loss to the Nuggets on Monday.

Each of Tucker's field-goal attempts Monday came from beyond the arc, and he knocked down three of those tries to register a respectable point total. The veteran also made across-the-board contributions with three rebounds, four dimes and a pair of thefts. Tucker doesn't score enough to be a must-roster player in fantasy circles, but his versatile skillset makes him an important piece of the Houston lineup.