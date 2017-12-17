Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Draws start Saturday

Tucker will start Saturday's game against the Bucks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Clint Capela (heel) unavailable Saturday, Tucker will step into the starting five while Ryan Anderson moves to center for the game. Tucker is averaging 6.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 27.8 minutes per game this season.

