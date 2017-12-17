Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Draws start Saturday
Tucker will start Saturday's game against the Bucks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Clint Capela (heel) unavailable Saturday, Tucker will step into the starting five while Ryan Anderson moves to center for the game. Tucker is averaging 6.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 27.8 minutes per game this season.
More News
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Shifting to bench role Monday•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Grabs eight boards in Monday's loss•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Goes scoreless despite start•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Will start Thursday's exhibition•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Cleared to practice Sunday•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...