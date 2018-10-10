Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Drills six treys in exhibition win
Tucker contributed 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 31 minutes Tuesday in the Rockets' 128-86 exhibition victory over the Chinese Basketball Association's Shanghai Sharks.
Considering the caliber of opponent, it's fair to be skeptical of Tucker's impressive shooting performance, but the 33-year-old also fired away with similar reckless abandon in his lone other preseason appearance against the Spurs on Sunday, when he drilled three of eight three-point attempts. It's likely that Carmelo Anthony -- who sat out Tuesday for rest -- will absorb some of the outside-shooting volume that had previously fallen to the departed Trevor Ariza, but Tucker should help pick up the slack, too. Tucker helps his case for minutes by being a useful defender, with his ability to lock down both wings and big men offering him avenues for playing time when the Rockets want to roll out both traditional and small-ball lineups.
