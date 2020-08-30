Tucker was ejected during Saturday's Game 5 against the Thunder, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.

Dennis Schroder hit Tucker in the groin while fighting through a screen in the third quarter, and Tucker responded after the play by headbutting Schroder. Both players were ejected. Tucker finishes the game with five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two steals.