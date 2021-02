Tucker added 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes in Friday's loss to the Raptors.

In his previous three games, Tucker had attempted nine total shots, missing all of them. His 11 points marked the first time he had hit double figures in scoring since a 15-point performance on Jan. 22, a span of 15 games. Unless he can start stringing together more consistent performances, his fantasy value is pretty much nonexistent.