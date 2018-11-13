Tucker (illness) is still listed as questionable but will likely take the court of Tuesday's matchup against Denver, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tucker managed to log 40 minutes in Sunday's contest while battling a stomach bug, so Houston isn't overly concerned about him taking the floor. "Yeah, I take pride in playing games for sure," Tucker stated. "It takes a lot for me to miss a game. I don't like missing games. The Indiana game, I was pretty bad. I think most people wouldn't play at all. For me to play 39 minutes, it's pretty crazy." He isn't expected to be on a minutes restriction and should again see a good chunk of playing time with Carmelo Anthony (not injury related) away from the team, assuming Tucker is indeed cleared to play.