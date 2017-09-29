Play

Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Expects to be fully cleared Sunday

Tucker (hamstring) increased his workload Thursday and Friday and expects to be fully cleared for Sunday's practice, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tucker seems to be recovering well from the strained hamstring he suffered Monday. If, as expected, he's cleared for Sunday's practice, that could afford him the opportunity to participate in the team's first preseason game Tuesday against the Thunder.

