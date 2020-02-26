Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Fails to connect from three
Tucker posted two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 25 minutes during Monday's 123-112 win over the Knicks.
Tucker wasn't able to connect from distance Monday, but he still made an impact with solid rebounding and good defensive stats. In February, he's averaging 6.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 threes, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steal in 32.9 minutes.
