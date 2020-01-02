Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Fails to score Tuesday
Tucker posted zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 130-104 win over the Nuggets.
Despite being on the court for 34 minutes, Tucker posted an absurdly low 1.2 percent usage rate, and it was his second game this season with just one shot attempt and zero points. He was able to salvage some fantasy value, however, as his supplementary stats pushed him up to 15.6 fantasy points. In December, he averaged 7.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 37.7 minutes. Tucker remains a decent streaming option on four-game weeks in deeper fantasy formats.
More News
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Double-digit rebounds once again•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Pulls down 19 boards Monday•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Logs second double-double of season•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Plays 52 minutes Tuesday•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Has seven points and four steals•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...