Tucker posted zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 130-104 win over the Nuggets.

Despite being on the court for 34 minutes, Tucker posted an absurdly low 1.2 percent usage rate, and it was his second game this season with just one shot attempt and zero points. He was able to salvage some fantasy value, however, as his supplementary stats pushed him up to 15.6 fantasy points. In December, he averaged 7.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 37.7 minutes. Tucker remains a decent streaming option on four-game weeks in deeper fantasy formats.