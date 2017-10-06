Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Goes scoreless despite start

Tucker tallied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four steals, three rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes during a 144-82 win over the Shanghai Sharks on Thursday.

Tucker got the start with Ryan Anderson (hip) sidelined but failed to score in the process. He did contribute in other areas, and the four steals were excellent. He wasn't exactly looking for his shot as he just attempted two field goals. For Tucker to have much value, he will need to at least score a little bit.