Tucker had eight points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-115 win at Atlanta.

Tucker has scored in single digits in each of his last eight games and while that hurts his upside enormously, it's also expected considering the abundance of offensive resources on the current Rockets roster. Right now, most of his value might lie on what he can do rebouding since he has grabbed five or more boards in each of his last seven contests. But there's no question his value has been trending in the wrong direction of late.