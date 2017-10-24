Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Grabs eight boards in Monday's loss
Tucker had three points (1-6 FG, 1-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 98-90 loss to the Grizzlies.
Tucker hasn't been able to match his scoring output from opening night, during which he posted 20 points (on six-of-nine shooting) in a win over the Warriors. However, the veteran forward continues to see just under 30 minutes off the bench for the Rockets, doing the dirty work and playing tough defense inside and out. Admirable as his efforts are, they don't always show up in the box score. Unless you're desperate for rebounds and hustle stats, there's probably a better option on the waiver wire than Tucker.
More News
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Goes scoreless despite start•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Will start Thursday's exhibition•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Cleared to practice Sunday•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Expects to be fully cleared Sunday•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Participates in shooting drills•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Battling strained hamstring•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...