Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Grabs eight boards in Monday's loss

Tucker had three points (1-6 FG, 1-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 98-90 loss to the Grizzlies.

Tucker hasn't been able to match his scoring output from opening night, during which he posted 20 points (on six-of-nine shooting) in a win over the Warriors. However, the veteran forward continues to see just under 30 minutes off the bench for the Rockets, doing the dirty work and playing tough defense inside and out. Admirable as his efforts are, they don't always show up in the box score. Unless you're desperate for rebounds and hustle stats, there's probably a better option on the waiver wire than Tucker.