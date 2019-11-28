Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Has seven points and four steals
Tucker put up seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, four steals and one assist in a win over the Heat on Wednesday.
Tucker also had zero turnovers in this game, which is not uncommon. Much of the 34-year old's value comes from his efficiency. Tucker's putting up sneaky, mid-round value this season with per game stats of 9.7 points, 6.1 boards, 1.9 threes and 1.5 steals while hitting 53.3 percent of his field-goal attempts.
