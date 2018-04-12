Tucker mustered three points (1-7 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes in a 96-83 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

The only regular member of the starting five to log time Wednesday, Tucker couldn't do much with his shot but turned in a typically strong night on the glass. The veteran's defensive presence down low figures to be counted on heavily in the postseason, and he heads into the playoffs with a pair of 10-rebound efforts over his final three games.