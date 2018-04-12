Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Hauls in 10 boards in finale
Tucker mustered three points (1-7 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes in a 96-83 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.
The only regular member of the starting five to log time Wednesday, Tucker couldn't do much with his shot but turned in a typically strong night on the glass. The veteran's defensive presence down low figures to be counted on heavily in the postseason, and he heads into the playoffs with a pair of 10-rebound efforts over his final three games.
More News
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Typically impressive on glass Tuesday•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Double-doubles out of nowhere•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Just three points in win•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Modest contributions in Saturday's win•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Scores 10 points in win•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Modest production in Wednesday's start•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....