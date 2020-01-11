Tucker headed to the locker room in the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Timberwolves with an apparent right arm or shoulder injury, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Tucker took a hard screen from Minnesota center Gorgui Dieng and was down on the court for several moments. The forward appeared to be in a lot of pain, although he was able to make it to the locker room under his own power. Danuel House figures to see a larger role as long as Tucker is out.