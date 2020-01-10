Tucker recorded three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists during Thursday's 113-93 victory over the Thunder.

Thursday, Tucker hit his first three-pointer since Christmas. While it's great that he broke out of the streak, he still shot a poor 1-for-4 from distance, and he's hit just 28.7 percent of his attempts from distance since December. He's been rebounding well over this stretch (8.9 boards per game), but Tucker's fantasy value is significantly depleted if his three isn't falling and he's not racking up defensive stats. He has seven performances this season without a made three or steal, which is three more than he had all of last season.