Tucker amassed six points (2-7 FG, 2-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, two steals and one assist in 36 minutes during Friday's 112-97 victory over the Lakers.

Tucker was at his defiant best Friday, causing the Lakers plenty of headaches with his passion and tenacity on the defensive end. While only recording two steals and zero blocks, his impact was unquestionable and certainly went a long way to helping the Rockets get the win.