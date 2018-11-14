Rockets' P.J. Tucker: In starting lineup
Tucker (illness) will play and start in Tuesday's tilt against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Although Tucker given a questionable designation ahead of Tuesday's game, he was considered likely to ultimately suit up. He logged a healthy 40 minutes in Sunday's game while dealing with a stomach bug, so he should see his usual workload barring any setbacks.
More News
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Remains questionable•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Listed as questionable Tuesday•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Struggles in extended minutes•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Drills six treys in exhibition win•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Team-high 15 shot attempts in victory•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...