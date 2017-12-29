Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Joins starting five Friday

Tucker will join the starting lineup for Friday's contest against the Wizards due to Clint Capela (orbital) and Nene (undisclosed) both being sidelined, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

Tucker and Anderson will hold down the frontcourt while Trevor Ariza gets the start on the wing. In games where Tucker has seen at least 30 minutes, he's averaging 6.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest.