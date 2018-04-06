Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Just three points in win
Tucker had just three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and added five rebounds during the Rockets' 96-94 win over the Trail Blazers on Thursday.
Tucker has been playing around his average of 27.9 minutes per game but has not been scoring much as of late like his performance Thursday. The former Texas standout is contributing 6.0 points and 5.4 rebounds through 79 games played during his seventh NBA season.
More News
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Modest contributions in Saturday's win•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Scores 10 points in win•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Modest production in Wednesday's start•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Scores 10 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Remains in starting lineup•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Makes minimal impact in start•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...