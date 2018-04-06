Tucker had just three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and added five rebounds during the Rockets' 96-94 win over the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Tucker has been playing around his average of 27.9 minutes per game but has not been scoring much as of late like his performance Thursday. The former Texas standout is contributing 6.0 points and 5.4 rebounds through 79 games played during his seventh NBA season.