Tucker failed to score (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and one block in 27 minutes in Wednesday's 135-103 win over the Clippers.

Tucker continues to play sizable minutes in most games as the Clippers' starting power forward, but he remains an afterthought on the offensive end while sharing the floor with the likes of James Harden and Chris Paul. He's reached double figures in the scoring column just twice in the Rockets' last 18 contests.