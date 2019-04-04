Tucker failed to score (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and one block in 27 minutes in Wednesday's 135-103 win over the Clippers.

Tucker continues to play sizable minutes in most games as the Clippers' starting power forward, but he remains an afterthought on the offensive end while sharing the floor with the likes of James Harden and Chris Paul. He's reached double figures in the scoring column just twice in the Rockets' last 18 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...