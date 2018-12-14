Tucker played 37 minutes and finished with six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes Thursday in the Rockets' 126-111 loss to the Lakers.

Tucker continues to receive huge minutes game in and game out as the Rockets' starting power forward, but his status as one of the lowest-usage rotation players in the NBA severely hinders his fantasy appeal. He hasn't attempted more than 10 shots in a game since Nov. 23 and only has three double-digit scoring efforts in his last 14 games. The forward is at least a plus source of rebounds, three-pointers and steals, but his lagging contributions in just about every other category restricts his usefulness solely to deeper settings.