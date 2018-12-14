Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Lacking production in big minutes
Tucker played 37 minutes and finished with six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes Thursday in the Rockets' 126-111 loss to the Lakers.
Tucker continues to receive huge minutes game in and game out as the Rockets' starting power forward, but his status as one of the lowest-usage rotation players in the NBA severely hinders his fantasy appeal. He hasn't attempted more than 10 shots in a game since Nov. 23 and only has three double-digit scoring efforts in his last 14 games. The forward is at least a plus source of rebounds, three-pointers and steals, but his lagging contributions in just about every other category restricts his usefulness solely to deeper settings.
More News
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Plays 44 minutes in Friday's loss•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: In starting lineup•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Remains questionable•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Listed as questionable Tuesday•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Struggles in extended minutes•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.