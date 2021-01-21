Tucker played only four minutes during the second half of Wednesday's 109-103 loss to the Suns due to abdominal discomfort, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

The 35-year-old ended up playing only 21 total minutes due to the abdominal discomfort and had two points (1-2 FG) and one steal. The specifics of the issue remain unclear, so Tucker should be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Pistons until the team updates his status.