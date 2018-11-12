Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Listed as questionable Tuesday
Tucker is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets with an illness, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Tucker is apparently dealing with a stomach virus, leaving his status up in the air for Tuesday's contest. The Rockets will likely wait and see how Tucker is feeling closer to game-time before determining his availability.
