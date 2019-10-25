Tucker tallied 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 117-111 loss to the Bucks.

Tucker posted game highs in minutes and made threes while providing his usual defensive effort against Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo. Tucker won't sink so many threes on most nights, but he's easily the team's most versatile defender, and even at 34 will probably continue to receive a lot of playing time.