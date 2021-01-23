Tucker scored 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 33 minutes in a 103-102 win over Detroit on Friday.

Tucker matched his season high in scoring with just his fourth double-digit effort in points on the season. Friday marked just the third outing this year in which the forward has attempted five or more shots from deep. Tucker was limited in the second half of Wednesday's game due to abdominal discomfort, but that didn't seem to have much of an effect on his offensive output in this game.