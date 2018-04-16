Tucker finished with just three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and two blocks across 31 minutes during Houston's 104-101 win over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Tucker's anemic final line was particularly surprising from the standpoint that he failed to bring in a single rebound. The veteran had hauled in five to 10 boards in the last five games of the regular season and averaged 5.6 overall over 82 games. While his scoring totals figure to remain modest, Tucker should offer much more in other categories as the series unfolds.