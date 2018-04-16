Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Minimal production in Game 1 win
Tucker finished with just three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and two blocks across 31 minutes during Houston's 104-101 win over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Tucker's anemic final line was particularly surprising from the standpoint that he failed to bring in a single rebound. The veteran had hauled in five to 10 boards in the last five games of the regular season and averaged 5.6 overall over 82 games. While his scoring totals figure to remain modest, Tucker should offer much more in other categories as the series unfolds.
More News
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Hauls in 10 boards in finale•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Typically impressive on glass Tuesday•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Double-doubles out of nowhere•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Just three points in win•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Modest contributions in Saturday's win•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Scores 10 points in win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....