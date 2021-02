Tucker won't play Monday against the Wizards due to a left quadriceps contusion, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Tucker will miss a game for the first time since joining the Rockets in 2017. Victor Oladipo (foot) and Eric Gordon (groin) are also sidelined, so Jae'Sean Tate, David Nwaba and Sterling Brown are poised to have increased workloads Monday.