Tucker produced nine points (3-8 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block across 31 minutes in Saturday's 107-101 win over the Pelicans.

The veteran forward continues to mainly rack up his limited scoring from three-point range, as at least half of his buckets in seven of the last eight contests have come from distance. The rest of Tucker's production is heavily centered in the rebound category, although he's also posted double-digit steals in three of the past five contests. With Ryan Anderson (hip) having returned to action in a limited capacity Saturday, Tucker's starting tenure could also soon be coming to an end.