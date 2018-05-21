Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Modest line in Game 3 loss
Tucker supplied six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes during Houston's 126-85 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Sunday.
Tucker once again primarily chucked away from distance on the few shots he did take, but his involvement on offense saw a notable downturn from a Game 2 in which he'd equaled a playoff high with nine attempts. The seven-year veteran continues to be as steady as they come on the glass, however, as he's now hauled in at least six rebounds in four of the last five games, and no less than five in any contest since Game 5 of the first-round series against the Timberwolves. He'll look to once again make viable contributions on both ends of the floor in Tuesday's crucial Game 4.
