Tucker turned in three points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 105-92 win over the Clippers.

Tucker drew another start with Ryan Anderson (hip) sidelined, but he was by far the least productive of the Rockets' starting five. Then again, the veteran is primarily valued for his nagging defensive presence, so the modest scoring numbers when running with the starters aren't necessarily disappointing or surprising from a team perspective. Those currently deploying Tucker on their roster likely have a different opinion, but the 32-year-old continues to be a solid presence on the boards on most nights and also supplies an above-average number of thefts.