Tucker amassed eight points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 112-98 victory over San Antonio.
Tucker started at power forward for the Rockets and was unsurprisingly quiet. With the addition of a couple of notable centers, Tucker's role figures to be reduced this season. Given he was barely a standard league asset last season, there is very little reason to think he will have sustained value moving forward.
