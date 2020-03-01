Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Nearly double-doubles
Tucker finished with nine points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 39 minutes during Saturday's 111-110 overtime victory over the Celtics.
Tucker saw more outside shots than his previous average of 4.1 three-point attempts, but the most surprising element of his game came from that in the paint. The 34-year-old's stout performance in the paint earned him season-highs in both blocks (three) and offensive rebounds (six). Tucker offers varying fantasy value but continues to prove how formidable he is as an undersized center, demonstrated by Houston's seventh win in eight contests since the lineup change.
