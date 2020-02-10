Tucker finished with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four assists, and three rebounds in 36 minutes during the Rockets' 114-113 loss to the Jazz.

Tucker caught a kick-out pass from Russell Westbrook and nailed a corner three to give the Rockets the lead with 2.6 seconds remaining. However, the next and final possession of the game resulted in Bojan Bogdanovic burying a dagger over Tucker. It will be interesting to see if Tucker's role morphs alongside the Rockets new lineup, and again if there is a significant acquisition in the buyout market.