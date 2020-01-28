Tucker put nine points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 126-117 win at Utah.

Tucker drew a rare start at center due to Clint Capela's absence, as head coach Mike D'Antoni went with a small lineup. Despite grabbing 10 boards -- his highest output since Jan. 8 -- Tucker had a minimal impact once again and he hasn't scored in double figures since Dec. 19. While he has the ability to fill the stat sheet on a regular basis, ultimately he's not producing enough to offer a lot of upside outside the deepest formats.