Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Out Tuesday vs. Grizzlies
Tucker (back) has officially been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason tilt with the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Tucker has been sidelined from practice the last few days with a sore back, so it doesn't come as a huge surprise that the Rockets will be cautious by holding him out of Tuesday's contest. It doesn't sound like an injury that should linger into the regular season, and there's a chance Tucker is back in the lineup by Thursday's exhibition versus Indiana. Tucker is expected to serve as the team's top defender this season, especially after losing Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute during free agency.
