Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Participates in shooting drills

Tucker (hamstring) took part in shooting drills Wednesday, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tucker strained his hamstring Monday and the injury is expected to linger into the beginning of preseason. He recently signed a four-year deal, so it's no surprise that the Rockets are taking it slow with him. Houston will need his defensive tenacity for the first regular season game against the Warriors on Oct 17.

