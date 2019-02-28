Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Perfect from field in win
Tucker generated 15 points (5-5 FG, 5-5 3Pt), two rebounds and a steal in 25 minutes Wednesday against Charlotte.
Tucker literally couldn't miss Wednesday. The veteran forward continues to be a relevant fantasy commodity due to his ability to pair defensive prowess with a semi-consistent three-pointer. While the offensive element tends to come-and-go, Tucker's recorded a steal in each of his past 20 games and is averaging 2.6 swipes across that period.
