Tucker generated 15 points (5-5 FG, 5-5 3Pt), two rebounds and a steal in 25 minutes Wednesday against Charlotte.

Tucker literally couldn't miss Wednesday. The veteran forward continues to be a relevant fantasy commodity due to his ability to pair defensive prowess with a semi-consistent three-pointer. While the offensive element tends to come-and-go, Tucker's recorded a steal in each of his past 20 games and is averaging 2.6 swipes across that period.