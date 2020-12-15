Coach Stephen Silas said Tucker will start and play a bit less than 20 minutes during Tuesday's preseason game versus San Antonio, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

The 35-year-old was a late arrival to camp and didn't travel to Chicago for the first two exhibition games, but he'll make his preseason debut in limited minutes Tuesday. Tucker averaged 6.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.3 minutes while shooting 35.8 percent from deep in 72 games for the Rockets during the 2019-20 campaign.