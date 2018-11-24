Tucker totaled 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 44 minutes during Friday's 116-111 overtime loss to the Pistons.

Tucker has earned at least 40 minutes in three of the last six contests, reaching double figures in scoring all three times. However, Tucker has only managed a double-digit point total three times in the 14 games that he has seen less than 40 minutes. Given that the 33-year-old veteran has always been known more for doing the dirty work than putting up gaudy stats, he is likely best reserved for use in deep leagues.