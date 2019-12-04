Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Plays 52 minutes Tuesday
Tucker had 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 52 minutes during Tuesday's 135-133 loss to San Antonio.
Tucker barely left the court during Tuesday's double-overtime game, playing in 52 of a possible 58 minutes. During that time he was able to contribute in multiple categories, finishing with a solid fantasy line. Tucker is putting up top-100 numbers this season but his value is typically linked to his ability to steal the ball. If you are in need of steals with some threes and rebounds, Tucker could be worth picking up.
