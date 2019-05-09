Tucker ended with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 45 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 loss to Golden State.

Tucker continues to impact the series with his tenacious play on both ends of the floor, recording another double-double in what was a team-high 45 minutes. He was ruled to have stepped out of bounds before making what could have been a game-changing three-pointer late in the contest. The Rockets will now need to take care of business at home in Game 6 if they are to hope to advance to the Western Conference finals for the second straight season.