Tucker amassed 14 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 loss to the Warriors.

Tucker put up a 13-and-10 double-double Tuesday, one of his better all-around games of the playoffs thus far. Tucker's value typically lies in his ability to defend multiple positions as well as drain the corner three. He was able to do both in this game but it was still not enough as the Rockets fell behind 2-0 in their best of seven series.

