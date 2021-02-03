Tucker is averaging 3.8 points per game over his last five appearances.

Tucker has scored five or fewer points in three of those five contests, including a scoreless 34-minute outing against the Wizards on Jan. 26. Tucker is averaging 4.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in those five appearances, but there's no question his fantasy upside will be close to minimal if he's unable to turn things around offensively in the coming games.