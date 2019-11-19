Tucker accumulated 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 132-108 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Tucker has started the first 14 games of the season on a heater, hitting 47.5 percent of his 4.4 three-point attempts per game. He's also on pace for career highs in points (9.9) and rebounds (6.6) per game. The most likely scenario is Tucker's efficiency regressing as the season goes on, but his volume shooting from distance, solid rebounding and defensive stats should make sure he stays fantasy relevant, at least as a streamer, in many 12-team formats.