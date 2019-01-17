Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Posts unexpected scoring total
Tucker registered 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist, a block and two steals over 42 minutes Wednesday against Brooklyn.
Tucker put together one of his better outings of late, knocking down 50.0 percent of his threes and 58.3 percent of his attempts from the field. He also notched his second double-double of the 2018-19 campaign. Although James Harden has taken over most of the scoring attack for the Rockets of late, Tucker has managed a 9.4 ppg and 4.9 rpg average to start the month of January. He'll aim to remain a steady contributor Saturday against the Lakers.
