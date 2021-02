Tucker (quad) practiced Friday, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Tucker has missed the Rockets' past two games due to a bruised left quad. The Rockets were scheduled to play Friday but held a practice instead as the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Texas. It seems like there's a good shot he plays in the Rockets' next game, which arrives Monday against the Bulls. Houston's game Saturday against the Pacers has already been postponed.