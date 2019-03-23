Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Pulls down 10 boards in win
Tucker finished with no points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 37 minutes in the Rockets' win over the Spurs on Friday.
Tucker didn't record a single point in Friday's loss, missing all three of his shots. He did grab 10 boards and swat two shots, giving fantasy owners exactly what they expect from Tucker on a nightly basis - defense and rebounds. His lack of scoring caps his upside tremendously, and Tucker is not a player who can be used consistently in standard leagues.
